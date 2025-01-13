Devin Booker Unveils Suns-Themed Nike Book 1 Cortez Edition

There's always a chance this pair drops in the future.

Devin Booker unveiled the Nike Book 1 PE, a sneaker that seamlessly merges his style with Phoenix Suns pride while drawing inspiration from the iconic Nike Cortez silhouette. The design brings together retro influences from the 1970s Cortez and modern elements, resulting in a bold, eye-catching sneaker. This exclusive pair features a premium leather upper, reflecting the sleek simplicity of the original Cortez. However, instead of the classic "Forrest Gump" red and blue color scheme, this PE pays tribute to the Phoenix Suns. Vibrant purple and orange accents grace the Swoosh, tongue branding, heel tab, and midsole stripe.

These dynamic details add energy to the design, celebrating Booker’s connection to his team and blending heritage with a modern twist. Unfortunately, this PE won’t be hitting store shelves, leaving fans wishing for a chance to own this unique colorway. For those looking for a similar aesthetic, the Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” offers an alternative. Released in April 2024, it maintains the retro Cortez-inspired design while sticking to the original red, white, and blue palette. Although the Suns-themed PE remains exclusive, Booker’s signature sneaker line continues to push boundaries and bring fresh concepts to the court and beyond.

Nike Book 1 Cortez Suns PE

To start, the sneakers feature a white rubber outsole paired with an orange-accented white midsole, creating a clean foundation. Additionally, the uppers showcase a white leather base, enhanced by matching white leather overlays for a seamless and cohesive design. Furthermore, a vibrant purple Nike Swoosh stands out boldly on the sides. Moreover, purple accents extend to the Nike branding on the tongue and heel tab, adding a dynamic and eye-catching touch. Finally, the heels are completed with a crisp white Nike Swoosh, bringing the design together with a polished and sleek finish.