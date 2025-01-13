Jayson Tatum Honors His Roots With The Jordan Tatum 3 "St. Louis"

Tatum celebrates the 314 with this pair.

Jayson Tatum honors his hometown with the Jordan Tatum 3 "St. Louis," a heartfelt tribute to the city that shaped him. Also, this special edition of his signature sneaker incorporates thoughtful design details that nod to St. Louis' vibrant culture and rich history. Most notably, the 314 area code is boldly featured on the heel pull tab, cementing its connection to Tatum's roots. Further, the sneaker boasts a sleek gray upper adorned with intricate patterns, representing the city's unique character. Black piping outlines the shoe’s curves, creating a dynamic and modern aesthetic. Red accents on the lace loops and embroidered details add a pop of color, while subtle white cross-stitching brings a refined touch to the design.

The translucent outsole provides a futuristic feel, blending seamlessly with the sneaker's premium materials. Comfort and performance remain a priority in the Jordan Tatum 3. Its lightweight build and advanced cushioning ensure responsiveness on the court, while the stylish design transitions effortlessly to casual wear. This "St. Louis" edition embodies Tatum's deep connection to his city, making it a meaningful addition for fans and collectors alike. Overall, with its combination of cultural pride and standout features, this sneaker is a celebration of Tatum’s journey and legacy.

"St. Louis" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a grey midsole, with hints of black. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a light grey base, with a wavy black and grey pattern throughout. Also, the pattern is lined with black and grey, creating a coheisve sneaker. Finally, a grey Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in white.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” will be released sometime in 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

Image via Nike