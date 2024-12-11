Jordan Tatum 3 “Year Of The Snake” First Look Unveiled

The latest pair to join this massive collection.

The Jordan Tatum 3 is stepping into the new year with a stunning "Year Of The Snake" colorway. This bold design pays homage to the Chinese Zodiac, blending vibrant colors and intricate patterns. The upper features a mesmerizing iridescent snakeskin-inspired print, creating a dynamic and eye-catching look. White mesh accents and a sleek sole balance the bold design with subtle tones. The textured details mimic a snake’s natural scales, adding depth and sophistication. Light pastel hues complement the iridescent finish, giving the sneaker a fresh and modern appeal. The Jordan branding on the tongue and heel maintains the brand’s signature touch.

Meanwhile, the wavy midsole design highlights the silhouette's performance-driven engineering. This "Year Of The Snake" iteration blends style and functionality, perfect for both on-court action and casual wear. Dropping early next year, this release is part of Jordan Brand’s growing Chinese New Year lineup. Each detail celebrates the spirit of transformation and agility symbolized by the snake. The unique colorway and high-quality materials ensure this pair will turn heads. With its bold design and cultural significance, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Year Of The Snake" offers a fresh take on Jayson Tatum's signature line.

"Year Of The Snake" Jordan Tatum 3

The sneakers feature a very light colored sole and a similarly light-colored midsole featuring summit white and bright green. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of multiple pastel colors featuring green, yellow, blue, and purple. Also, a small camouflaged Jumpman is near the toebox. Finally, JT branding is on the tongues and heels.