Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Snake” Releasing In Grade School Sizing

It looks like this pair will remain a GS exclusive.

The Jordan Legacy 312 High is stepping into the spotlight with its upcoming “Year of the Snake” colorway. This release celebrates the Chinese zodiac with intricate design details and premium materials. The high-top silhouette features a creamy sail leather upper paired with textured overlays for a luxe touch. Gold accents highlight the Nike Swoosh, lace strap, and Air Jordan Wings logo, adding a regal feel to the sneaker. Additionally, the maroon lining and midsole create a bold contrast against the neutral tones, adding depth to the design.

A touch of snakeskin patterning on the midfoot panel ties the theme together, honoring the snake's symbolic agility and wisdom. The outsole comes in a dark maroon finish, complementing the overall aesthetic. Perfect for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts alike, this high-top Jordan Legacy 312 offers a versatile yet striking design. The mix of modern materials and traditional motifs makes this pair stand out in the Year of the Snake collection. With official photos now available, excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate this unique drop. Stay tuned for its expected release later in 2025.

"Year Of The Snake" Jordan Legacy 312

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a burgundy rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of sail leather, with slightly sail leather overlays. Also, a metallic gold leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides and a gold Wings logo is above. A sail strap covers some of the sail laces. Finally, more burgundy and gold Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Snake” will be released later in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. However, this release will be a grade school exclusive. Additionally, the limited sizing adds a layer of exclusivity. Finally, fans are already buzzing about this unique addition to the Year of the Snake collection.

Image via Nike