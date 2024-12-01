Air Jordan 4 RM "Reflective" Lights Up the Night

If you catch this pair at night it will surely turn heads.

The Air Jordan 4 RM prepares for its debut in the striking “Reflective” colorway. New photos reveal its sleek design, blending black, white, and grey tones with bold red accents. Large reflective panels on the uppers instantly steal the spotlight. These panels not only elevate the look but also ensure high visibility. The combination of muted colors and bold details creates a perfect balance. A black leather base sets the foundation for this eye-catching pair. Grey overlays and crisp white midsoles enhance the clean design. Additionally, red accents appear on the lace locks, tongue branding, and visible Air unit, adding vibrant pops of color.

The translucent outsole completes the modern aesthetic, adding durability and style. The “Reflective” colorway embraces a mix of innovation and heritage. The reflective elements bring a futuristic touch, while classic Air Jordan 4 details like the netted mid-panels and iconic Nike Air branding on the heels stay true to the original. This release showcases Jordan Brand’s ability to blend legacy with contemporary design. Perfect for day or night, the reflective panels ensure this sneaker will stand out anywhere. With its bold aesthetic and modern features, the Air Jordan 4 RM “Reflective” promises to be a must-have addition.

"Reflective" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a clear outsole paired with a white and grey midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with reflective overlays in mixed materials, offering an all-black look. White laces and a matching tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase red Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in red and white, providing a subtle yet bold contrast to the overall design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Reflective” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

Image via Nike