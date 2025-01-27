Air Jordan 4 RM "White/Varsity Red" Makes A Bold Statement

BY Ben Atkinson 183 Views
Image via Nike
A clean new colorway for one of the biggest silhouettes recently.

The Air Jordan 4 RM returns with an exciting "White/Varsity Red" colorway, set to make waves in 2025. This modern twist on a classic silhouette delivers both nostalgia and freshness. Featuring a crisp white leather upper, the sneaker offers a clean and timeless foundation. Varsity red accents on the tongue, heel, and outsole inject bold energy into the design. The RM, standing for "Remastered," emphasizes updated materials and construction. The suede overlays add texture, while the sleek black midsole creates a striking contrast. This balance of colors and materials ensures versatility, making the shoe perfect for casual wear or a standout addition to any collection.

Details like the iconic Nike Air branding on the heel and the mesh side panels stay true to the Air Jordan 4's roots. Meanwhile, the plush tongue and padded collar promise comfort, enhancing its appeal for everyday wear. The lightweight cushioning and sturdy outsole ensure performance meets style. With fresh images now circulating, the buzz surrounding this release continues to grow. Sneakerheads are already marking their calendars, eager to add this versatile pair to their rotation. The "White/Varsity Red" Air Jordan 4 RM blends heritage and innovation, proving why the Air Jordan line remains legendary.

"White/Varsity Red" Air Jordan 4 RM
Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a red and white outsole paired with a white and grey midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with suede overlays. Further, black accents are just above the midsole and heels. White laces and a white tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase black Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in red.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Varsity Red” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

