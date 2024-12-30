The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for sneakerheads, but a Navy pair is coming.

The release of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in the "Varsity Red" colorway has been officially canceled. Originally set for spring 2025, this collaboration was expected to feature a clean white base with striking Varsity Red accents. The combination of skate-inspired durability and basketball heritage brought a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The bold red detailing would have added depth and contrast, making the design versatile for both sneakerheads and skaters. Fans are now left wondering if this colorway will ever make a return.

The cancellation leaves fans disappointed, as this collaboration had generated significant excitement. With its blend of Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB functionality, the "Varsity Red" edition was poised to become a standout addition to collections. While this release will no longer happen, the anticipation it built reflects the enduring appeal of collaborations that merge skate culture and basketball aesthetics. Fans now await news of future projects from both iconic brands. Many are hopeful that a similar design might surface in the future.

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers showcase a gum rubber sole paired with a white midsole, complete with an air bubble under the heel. The base is crafted from white leather, with additional white overlays enhancing the cohesive design. Varsity red accents appear on the lace supports, adding a bold touch. Moreover, varsity red branding is featured on the tongues and heels, highlighting this iconic collaboration.