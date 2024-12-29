Nike Air Max 1 "Light Bone/Psychic Blue" Turns Heads

The perfect colorway for spring 2025.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Light Bone/Psychic Blue" offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. This sneaker features a breathable mesh base, ensuring comfort and ventilation. Soft suede overlays in light bone and beige add texture and depth to the design. Additionally, the Psychic Blue Swoosh creates a striking contrast, delivering a vibrant pop of color. Transitioning to its construction, the Air Max unit in the midsole enhances cushioning for all-day wear. The light beige and cream midsole maintain a clean aesthetic, perfectly complementing the upper. Moreover, the rubber outsole combines black and tan tones, ensuring durability and grip.

For added appeal, the subtle branding on the heel and tongue remains understated yet stylish. The combination of materials gives the shoe a premium feel, while the mesh ensures functionality. Overall, this colorway blends neutral tones with a splash of boldness, making it versatile for various outfits. Dropping soon, the Nike Air Max 1 "Light Bone/Psychic Blue" is a must-have for fans of timeless sneaker designs. Whether for casual wear or as part of a collection, this pair delivers style and comfort. Stay tuned for release updates and grab your pair when they hit shelves.

"Light Bone/Psychic Blue" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a khaki, black, and light bone rubber sole and a light bone midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a light bone mesh, with with sanddrift and khaki leather overlays. Further, a bright light blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, tan branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Light Bone/Psychic Blue” will be released sometime in early 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike