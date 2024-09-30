Nike Air Max 1 “Flax/British Tan” Gets Official Images

An earthy yet vibrant combination.

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to launch in the new "Flax/British Tan" colorway, bringing a fresh and earthy aesthetic to this classic silhouette. This edition features a combination of flax and British tan hues, creating a warm and inviting look. The upper is crafted from premium materials, showcasing a mix of suede and leather that adds both texture and style. The light tan color dominates the sneaker, while darker accents provide depth and contrast. A classic black Swoosh adorns the sides, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

The white midsole houses the signature Air cushioning, ensuring comfort and support for all-day wear. This "Flax/British Tan" colorway is perfect for the fall season, making it a versatile option for various outfits. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to a casual gathering, these sneakers will elevate your style. As anticipation builds for this release, sneaker enthusiasts and Air Max fans alike are excited to add this pair to their collections. Keep an eye out for the drop, as the Nike Air Max 1 "Flax/British Tan" promises to be a standout addition to the lineup.

"British Tan" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

This sneaker showcases a warm flax upper accented by rich British tan and black details. The materials consist of premium suede and leather, ensuring durability and style. The iconic Swoosh stands out in black, while the clean silhouette makes it suitable for both casual outings and athletic use. Its earthy color palette makes it a versatile addition to any collection.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Flax/British Tan” will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike