Nike Air Max 1 “Royal Pulse” Officially Unveiled

A clean combination for a new women's exclusive.

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to release in the stylish "Royal Pulse" colorway, exclusively for women. This edition features a fresh combination of light blue, white, and cream, creating a soft yet eye-catching look. The light blue accents are vibrant and bring energy to the classic silhouette, while the cream elements add warmth and sophistication. Crafted with a mix of premium materials, the upper showcases smooth suede and breathable mesh, ensuring comfort and durability. The iconic Swoosh appears in light blue, seamlessly blending with the overall design.

The white midsole provides a clean contrast, enhancing the shoe's aesthetic while housing the famous Air cushioning for superior comfort. As a beloved model in the Air Max lineup, the Air Max 1 combines style and performance, making it suitable for both casual outings and athletic wear. The "Royal Pulse" colorway is perfect for women looking to express their style with a sneaker that stands out. With its vibrant colors and iconic design, the Air Max 1 "Royal Pulse" is sure to attract attention. Keep an eye out for this exclusive release, as it’s poised to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

"Royal Pulse" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a crisp white upper complemented by soft cream and light blue accents. The materials include smooth suede and breathable mesh, providing both style and comfort. The iconic Swoosh stands out in blue, while the sleek silhouette is perfect for casual wear. Its fresh color palette makes it a versatile addition to any collection.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 "Royal Pulse" will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike