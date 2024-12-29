Sabrina Ionescu Honors Her Mother In New Nike Sabrina 2 "Lily"

A heartwarming story and a great colorway.

Sabrina Ionescu made her first WNBA championship season even more memorable with a special reveal. She debuted the Nike Sabrina 2 “Lily” during Game 5 in Brooklyn, a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Liliana. The sneaker combines a clean white base with bold pink accents on the Swoosh and heel tab, delivering a striking contrast. Silver overlays on the heel not only enhance the look but also improve durability. Its lightweight mesh upper prioritizes breathability, ensuring comfort and speed for intense gameplay. This design seamlessly blends personal significance with top-tier performance, making it both meaningful and functional.

Transitioning to the midsole, the Nike Sabrina 2 “Lily” incorporates responsive Air Zoom technology. This feature provides excellent energy return, keeping players agile on the court. The outsole delivers solid traction, ensuring stability during quick movements. Moreover, the shoe’s padded collar offers extra comfort for long hours of play. Beyond performance, this edition celebrates family and legacy. The name “Lily” pays tribute to Sabrina’s mother, blending sentimentality with style. For fans of basketball and meaningful design, this release is a must-have. The Nike Sabrina 2 “Lily” showcases Ionescu’s commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

"Lily" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from grey and white mesh, highlighted by more matching overlays and details. One side displays a vibrant pink Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a vertical dark Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased in black on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Lily” will be released on January 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Additionally, the release honors Sabrina’s connection to her family, making it a meaningful purchase. Moreover, fans can expect a blend of style and performance in this special edition. Lastly, this drop is set to resonate with both basketball enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Image via Nike