Nike GT Cut 3 "Punch" Combines Performance And Color

Nobody will miss this pair on court.

The Nike GT Cut 3 is set to turn heads with its upcoming "Punch" colorway. This vibrant design combines shades of hot pink and punchy orange for a bold look. The synthetic mesh upper enhances breathability, while overlays add durability. A contrasting black Swoosh outlines the side panels, creating a sharp visual pop. The shoe's midsole features Nike's ZoomX cushioning, ensuring exceptional comfort and responsiveness during play. The rear of the sneaker boasts "Nike" branding in script, complemented by a two-tone gradient sole. This dynamic color fade provides both style and function, with a grippy outsole designed for quick cuts and multidirectional movement.

The perforated upper ensures ventilation, while the padded collar offers added support and fit. With its eye-catching palette and performance-driven features, the Nike GT Cut 3 "Punch" is perfect for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The bold colors make it a standout on the court, while the cutting-edge technology ensures peak performance. Expected to drop in early 2025, this colorway promises to elevate your game and your sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for the release to secure this electrifying addition to Nike’s lineup.

"Punch" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via Nike

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike GT Cut 3 “Punch” will be released sometime in January 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. This bold colorway is expected to appeal to both athletes and collectors. Its vibrant design ensures it stands out on the court. Be ready to secure your pair early.

Image via Nike