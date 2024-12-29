"Jade Horizon" Elevates The Iconic Jordan Spizike Low

A clean colorway combining brown and light green.

The Jordan Spizike Low “Jade Horizon” combines style and performance in a fresh, modern look. The sneaker features a soft jade green leather upper, complemented by breathable mesh panels for enhanced airflow. Transitioning to the midsole, a subtle gradient effect blends jade and pale blue tones, creating a dynamic design. The translucent heel tab adds a unique touch, while the brown pull tab provides practicality and contrast. Adding to its charm, the shoe boasts intricate branding details. The “40 Acres and a Mule” logo is displayed on one heel, while Spike Lee’s Brooklyn logo appears on the other, nodding to the brand’s heritage.

The black rubber outsole ensures durability and excellent traction, making it functional for everyday wear. Moreover, white laces contrast sharply against the darker tongue, giving the shoe a clean finish. Comfort remains a priority, with padded collars and a cushioned midsole for all-day support. Perfect for fans of the Spizike line, this low-top version offers a sleek alternative to the classic silhouette. The “Jade Horizon” colorway makes this pair versatile for various outfits. This unique design solidifies its place as a standout release in Jordan Brand’s collection. Stay tuned for its upcoming launch.

"Jade Horizon" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A brown rubber sole and a light silvere midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heel, form the foundation of the sneakers. Additionally, the uppers, crafted from jade leather, showcase slightly darker jade overlays. Jade mesh on the sides adds to the texture, while blue accents brighten the midsole and the overall colorway of the sneakers. Finally, Jordan branding on the tongues and heels completes the design

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Jade Horizon” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Fans can expect this pair to be available at select retailers and online.

Image via Nike