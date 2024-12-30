"Jade Horizon" Brings Fresh Vibes To The Jordan Legacy 312 Low

The sleek accents make this pair a standout addition to any rotation.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is making a statement with its upcoming "Jade Horizon" colorway. This silhouette combines modern design with nostalgic elements. The shoe features a crisp white leather base, adding a clean foundation. Also, soft green overlays in the "Jade Horizon" shade provide a subtle contrast. Meanwhile, black Swooshes bring depth to the sides. Transitioning to the midsole, a blend of white hues offers balance and sophistication. Blue accents on the heel tab add a fresh pop of color. Additionally, the signature Jordan branding is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel.

This colorway maintains the Legacy 312 Low’s reputation for combining style with performance. Perfect for casual wear, the "Jade Horizon" edition blends versatility with eye-catching details. Its blend of premium materials ensures durability and comfort. Furthermore, the strap across the midfoot enhances fit and function. Whether for collectors or everyday wearers, this sneaker is a standout. Fans eagerly anticipate its release, recognizing its unique appeal. The Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Jade Horizon" will be released soon. It merges heritage and contemporary design seamlessly. Keep an eye out for this drop—it’s sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts.

The shoes feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Additionally, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with jade horizon leather overlays. Also, a black leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, a jade horizon strap covers some of the white laces, with Nike branding on the strap. Finally, Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Jade Horizon” will be released sometime in early 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting this stylish release. With its clean design, it’s expected to sell out fast. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

