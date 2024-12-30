Stylish Performance with the Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Royal Pulse"

Lots of golfing options are coming in 2025.

The Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Royal Pulse" is here to blend style and performance seamlessly. Designed for golfers, it stands out with its fresh and vibrant color scheme. The sneaker features a crisp white upper that highlights the Royal Pulse accents. Also, these bright blue details appear on the Swoosh, heel tab, and midsole, adding a pop of color. Additionally, the design keeps the signature Air Max cushioning for ultimate comfort. Transitioning to the materials, the upper combines lightweight mesh and synthetic overlays for durability. The outsole has been reimagined with integrated traction, making it golf-course-ready. This ensures stability on the green without compromising on style.

Furthermore, the Air Max 90 Golf "Royal Pulse" maintains its classic silhouette, staying true to the original design while adapting to the needs of golfers. With its clean aesthetic, the shoe offers versatility both on and off the course. Whether you’re teeing off or heading to the clubhouse, these sneakers keep you looking sharp. Golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike are buzzing about this drop. The Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Royal Pulse" promises to deliver comfort, function, and style in one sleek package. Stay tuned for its release and elevate your golf game in style.

"Royal Pulse" Nike Air Max 90 Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue and translucent rubber sole and a clean white and blue midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white mesh base, with more white leather overlays. Further, a royal blue blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides and definitely stands out. Finally, blue Nike branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 Golf “Royal Pulse” will be released at some point in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. The vibrant Royal Pulse accents make these sneakers a must-have for golfers and sneaker fans alike.

Image via Nike