Nike Dunk Low Twist “Jade Ice” Coming Very Soon

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is a stylish and trendy sneaker that has gained popularity for its unique design. With a low-top silhouette, it offers a casual and comfortable fit suitable for everyday wear. The shoe features a mix of leather and textile materials, providing both durability and a modern look. The Nike Dunk Low Twist comes in a “twist” colorway, combining various vibrant shades that create an eye-catching and distinctive appearance. Its simple yet bold design includes the iconic Nike Swoosh logo on the sides, adding to its recognizable charm.

Equipped with a rubber outsole, the Dunk Low Twist offers reliable traction on different surfaces, making it suitable for various activities. The midsole provides sufficient cushioning for comfort during extended use. Due to its fashion-forward design and versatility, the Nike Dunk Low Twist appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. Whether you’re looking to make a statement or simply seeking a stylish and comfortable sneaker, the Nike Dunk Low Twist is a great choice that effortlessly combines modern aesthetics with everyday practicality.

“Jade Ice” Nike Dunk Low Twist

The sneakers feature a jade ice rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper has a base layer of white leather with jade ice leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh, which differs from the regular Nike Dunk Low, sticks out of the sneaker and is also translucent jade ice. Puffy Nike branding is found on the tongue and the heel features more of a rounded back. The laces match the rest of the sneakers as they are the same light blue. Overall, these sneakers are definitely comfortable and they are released in this women’s exclusive clean colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Jade Ice” is releasing on August 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

