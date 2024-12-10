Celtics Fans Will Love This Jordan Spizike Low Release

This release brings big Boston energy.

The Jordan Spizike Low is making waves with its upcoming "Celtics" colorway. This release combines classic style with bold team-inspired details. The sneaker features a sleek black upper crafted from premium leather, adding durability and sophistication. Green accents highlight the design, appearing on the midsole, lace locks, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. These vibrant green elements bring the Boston Celtics' iconic color scheme to life. Additionally, the elephant print overlays on the toe cap and heel provide a nod to Jordan Brand's heritage. A glossy black finish complements these textured panels, enhancing the shoe's overall aesthetic.

The outsole and heel branding feature matching green tones, tying the look together. Meanwhile, the sneakers sit atop a cushioned midsole, ensuring all-day comfort and performance. This "Celtics" iteration of the Jordan Spizike Low perfectly blends sporty flair with streetwear appeal. With its attention to detail and tribute to one of the NBA's most storied franchises, the shoe is expected to resonate with basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The mix of black and green creates a striking contrast, making this release both versatile and eye-catching. Keep an eye out for its release as anticipation continues to grow.

A black rubber sole and a black and green midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heel, form the foundation of the sneakers. Additionally, the uppers, crafted from black leather, showcase black elephant print along the toebox and heels for a striking look. Black mesh on the sides adds to the texture, while green accents brighten the midsole and lace supports. Finally, green Jordan branding on the tongues and heels completes the design

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Celtics” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released.

