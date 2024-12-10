Nike Air Foamposite One To Feature “Deep Royal” In The Fall

Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
A favorite colorway for the Foamposite.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is returning in the bold "Deep Royal" colorway. This iconic design revives a fan-favorite look with modern updates. The molded Foamposite shell shines in a rich royal blue, offering a sleek and vibrant appearance. Additionally, black accents provide sharp contrast on the eyestays, laces, and collar. The icy blue outsole enhances the overall design, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. Moreover, a carbon fiber plate on the midsole ensures durability and stability. Subtle branding, including a small black Nike Swoosh on the toe, keeps the design minimal yet impactful. The combination of textures and tones creates a visually striking look.

This "Deep Royal" Foamposite is perfect for both performance and style. The unique shell construction remains a hallmark of the Foamposite series. Furthermore, the timeless appeal of the silhouette makes it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Set to release in fall 2025, the "Deep Royal" Foamposite is already generating excitement. Fans are eager to see the iconic colorway return with updated details. This release highlights the Foamposite's enduring influence in sneaker culture. With its bold design and premium craftsmanship, the "Deep Royal" is sure to turn heads.

"Deep Royal" Nike Air Foamposite One

The shoes showcase an icy rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a deep royal shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Deep Royal” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

