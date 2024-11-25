Nike Air Foamposite One To Return In "Cough Drop"

The translucent red outsole adds a bold, eye-catching finish.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is making a comeback next fall. This iconic colorway first debuted in 2010 and quickly became a fan favorite. It features a sleek black Foamposite upper, delivering a bold and futuristic look. The glossy finish adds depth and texture to the design. Bright red accents highlight the shoe, appearing on the outsole and tongue branding. The translucent red outsole, resembling a cough drop, gives the sneaker its name. The black nubuck collar and eye balance the vibrant red details. The design stays true to the original release, maintaining its timeless appeal. The “Cough Drop” Foamposite also prioritizes comfort and durability.

Its molded upper provides a snug fit, while the Zoom Air cushioning ensures all-day support. The rugged outsole enhances traction, making it suitable for both performance and casual wear. Fans of the Foamposite series are excited about this nostalgic return. The blend of striking colors and unique materials makes this colorway a standout. As the release date approaches, anticipation is growing for this classic sneaker. The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” promises to be one of the most talked-about drops of the fall season.

"Cough Drop" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers feature a red translucent rubber sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. Additionally, the upper is constructed from black molded Foamposite material, providing signature durability and style. Moreover, red accents are placed on the tongue and heel, along with the Nike and Foamposite logos. A bold red Swoosh is also visible near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers showcase a sleek yet striking colorway.