The Iconic Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” Is Coming Back

The release has been pushed back a few months unfortunately.

The Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" is rumored to make its return in the fall of 2025, not the summer. Originally released in 1993, this iconic sneaker remains a fan favorite. Its last re-release in 2015 further cemented its legendary status, and anticipation for its comeback continues to grow. The Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" stands out with its bold color scheme. The upper features premium black nubuck, providing a sleek foundation. Teal and purple accents bring vibrant pops of color, especially along the midsole, where they create a striking contrast. A defining feature of the Air Jordan 8 is its crisscross straps, which enhance both support and the sneaker’s unique aesthetic.

Performance and comfort remain key highlights of the Air Jordan 8. The cushioned midsole and padded collar deliver a snug, supportive fit for all-day wear. Its durable rubber outsole ensures reliable traction, making it ideal for athletic use or casual styling. Fans of the classic silhouette are eagerly awaiting the "Aqua" colorway’s rumored fall return. Combining standout style and functionality, this release is shaping up to be a major moment for sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" will undoubtedly be a must-have addition to collections.

"Aqua" Air Jordan 8

The sneakers showcase a black rubber outsole paired with a bold blue and purple midsole. The uppers are made of black nubuck, highlighted by subtle grey accents. The AJ8 includes signature straps on the upper for a secure fit. Additionally, a bright Jordan logo adorns the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will be released next fall, not the summer. The sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. Fans are already buzzing with excitement for this iconic return. The vibrant teal and purple accents remain a standout feature. Additionally, the classic black nubuck upper adds a sleek touch. Crisscross straps enhance the design, delivering both support and style. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await official release details.

