Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Officially Returning In 2025

The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is gearing up for a big return in 2025, exciting fans of both basketball and classic sneakers. Originally released in 1993, this iconic colorway has a special place in Air Jordan's history. Michael Jordan wore the "Bugs Bunny" during the 1992-1993 NBA season, leading the Chicago Bulls to their third consecutive championship. The "Bugs Bunny" colorway is instantly recognizable with its white leather upper, accented by grey and black details. The red accents add a pop of color, giving the sneaker its signature look.
The Air Jordan 8 is known for its unique design, featuring crossover straps on the upper and a bold, colorful midsole. The "Bugs Bunny" nickname comes from the sneaker’s association with the popular Looney Tunes character, who appeared in Air Jordan commercials during the early ’90s. As the 2025 release date approaches, anticipation is building for the return of this beloved colorway. The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is not just a sneaker; it’s a piece of basketball and pop culture history. Fans of Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, and classic Air Jordans will be eager to add this iconic pair to their collections once more.
"Bugs Bunny" Air Jordan 8
The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a grey and red midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white nubuck, with matching white details. Also, streaks of red, black, and grey create an interesting dynamic. The AJ8 features straps on the uppers, to lock your feet in. Also, a classic Jordan insignia is on the tongues.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
Read More: Nike KD 17 “N7” Officially Unveiled
[Via]