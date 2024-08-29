Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Officially Returning In 2025

Another classic for 2025.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a grey and red midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white nubuck, with matching white details. Also, streaks of red, black, and grey create an interesting dynamic. The AJ8 features straps on the uppers, to lock your feet in. Also, a classic Jordan insignia is on the tongues.

The Air Jordan 8 is known for its unique design, featuring crossover straps on the upper and a bold, colorful midsole . The "Bugs Bunny" nickname comes from the sneaker’s association with the popular Looney Tunes character, who appeared in Air Jordan commercials during the early ’90s. As the 2025 release date approaches, anticipation is building for the return of this beloved colorway. The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is not just a sneaker; it’s a piece of basketball and pop culture history. Fans of Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, and classic Air Jordans will be eager to add this iconic pair to their collections once more.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.