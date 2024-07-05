Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” Returning Next Summer

Another classic is coming back.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will be released next summer. The sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a vibrant blue and purple midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black nubuck, with grey details. The AJ8 features straps on the uppers, to lock your feet in. Also, a vibrant Jordan insignia is on the tongues.

Comfort is a key feature of the Air Jordan 8 . It includes a cushioned midsole and a padded collar. These elements ensure a snug fit and provide excellent support. The durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic activities. Fans of the Air Jordan 8 are eagerly awaiting the "Aqua" colorway's return. Its blend of style and performance makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release next summer. The Air Jordan 8 "Aqua" is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

