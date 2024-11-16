Nike Air Foamposite One Goes With "Black Volt" Colorway

Image via Nike
This pair probably should have dropped for Halloween, but it's coming next spring.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is set to return next spring in a striking "Black Volt" colorway. The sneaker’s iconic design gets a fresh update with a sleek black upper contrasted by vivid volt green accents. The Foamposite shell provides its signature finish, while the volt touches bring a pop of brightness, highlighting the bold, futuristic aesthetic. A black rubber sole pairs seamlessly with the vibrant upper, ensuring both style and traction. The black and volt combination creates an eye-catching look that stands out from other Foamposite releases. The sneaker features a clean, modern design with minimal distractions.

The volt accents are strategically placed on the tongue, heel, and Swoosh, offering just the right amount of contrast. As always, the Foamposite One offers a unique, sculpted shape, designed for both performance and style. This release will undoubtedly attract fans of the model and newcomers alike, eager to add a bold colorway to their sneaker rotation. Set to release next spring, this "Black Volt" colorway will be a must-have for collectors. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Foamposite line or new to the game, these are sure to turn heads. Keep an eye out for the drop, as this colorway is already generating buzz.

"Black Volt" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant green rubber sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. Additionally, the upper is constructed from black ribbed protective materials, typically found in most Foamposites. Moreover, green highlights are placed on the tongue and heel, along with the Nike and Foamposite logos. A volt Swoosh is also visible near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers display a dark but vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Black Volt” will be released at some point in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

