First Detailed Photos Emerge Of Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”

Releasing next spring, this pair brings a fresh look.

Get ready to make a splash with the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" colorway. This fresh release, with a set release date and retailer photos now available, will make a big impact in the sneaker world. The shoe features a clean sail sole and midsole, providing a versatile base for the vibrant seafoam upper. The all-seafoam design offers a calm, refreshing vibe, perfect for adding a pop of color to any look. Metallic silver accents are thoughtfully placed to elevate the overall aesthetic and add a touch of sophistication.

As a WMNS Exclusive, this version of the Air Jordan 4 is for female sneaker lovers who want something unique. The sleek silhouette and premium materials ensure both style and comfort. Whether you're wearing them on the streets or showcasing them on the court, these sneakers are sure to catch your attention. Don't miss the chance to add the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" to your collection. With its refreshing color scheme and elevated design, this pair will be a standout in any sneaker rotation.

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers are made from a seafoam leather base, complemented by additional seafoam leather overlays. Metallic silver accents include the lace supports and the Jordan Jumpman logo on the tongue. Lastly, a metallic silver Jumpman is also placed on the heels of the sneakers.

Sneaker News reports that Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” will be released on March 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This release will be a showstopper, as sneakerheads and collectors eagerly await its drop. Get ready to add this stunning pair to your collection, as the Air Jordan 4 WMNS "Seafoam" will turn heads!

