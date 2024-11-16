Big Release This Month: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal”

Sneakerheads are gearing up for this big release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is making a comeback in the highly anticipated "Game Royal" colorway, and official photos have now surfaced, adding to the growing excitement. This classic sneaker gets a fresh update with bold Game Royal accents and crisp white leather uppers, maintaining its iconic silhouette while offering a modern twist. The "Game Royal" edition injects dynamic energy into the low-top design, making it a standout piece for any sneaker collection.

Scheduled for an upcoming release, this colorway has already sparked significant buzz among sneakerheads. With meticulous craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Game Royal" blends style and versatility, making it perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re a long-time Jordan enthusiast or new to the brand, this sneaker promises to be a must-have, combining timeless design with bold, contemporary appeal. Don’t miss out on the chance to add this vibrant classic to your collection—get ready for the release and make your mark in the world of Air Jordan fashion.

"Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a bright blue rubber sole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Also, the base is crafted from white leather, highlighted by navy leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with black laces and a white tongue. The blue Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather details. The heels feature the classic Air Jordan Wings logo in black stitching, giving them a timeless feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” is going to drop on November 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly awaiting this release, and it's will sell out fast. Make sure you’re ready to grab a pair and add this iconic colorway to your collection!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike