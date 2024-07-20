Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Get ready for a classic comeback with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the upcoming "Game Royal" colorway. This iconic sneaker continues to captivate with its timeless style. The "Game Royal" edition adds a fresh, dynamic vibe to the low-top silhouette, making a bold statement. Featuring white leather uppers and vivid Game Royal accents, it offers a striking look that highlights the sneaker's iconic design. Set to release soon, this colorway has sparked excitement among sneaker enthusiasts, eager to see its impact on the Air Jordan legacy.
Crafted with precision, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Game Royal" offers versatility and style for any occasion. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Jordan lineup, this release is sure to be a sought-after addition, blending classic design with a vibrant twist. Stay tuned for the launch and step into a new era of Air Jordan fashion with the captivating "Game Royal" colorway, ready to make its mark in sneaker culture.
"Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
These sneakers sport a vibrant blue rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole. The base is crafted from white leather, while navy leather overlays add contrast. A black Nike Swoosh graces the sides, complemented by black laces and a white tongue. Blue Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather accents. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black stitching, adding a classic touch. Note that these are photos of the preschool size.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” is going to drop on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]