Official Photos Are Out For The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat

Take the field with these vibrant and festive cleats.

Nike is bringing a new twist to the iconic Kobe 6 "Grinch" with the release of the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat this festive season. Set to drop on November 22, these cleats capture the holiday spirit with familiar green apple, black, red, and yellow tones, echoing the beloved 2010 original. Official photos have now surfaced, showing a design that stays true to its classic roots. The green upper features a textured finish, paired with bold black Swooshes and vibrant red Kobe logos on the tongues, maintaining the recognizable aesthetic.

The major update is the cleated sole, providing enhanced traction for football players seeking superior grip and stability on the field. This adaptation ensures both durability and support during intense action. Whether you’re a dedicated Kobe fan or just looking for a standout pair of cleats, the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat delivers a festive flair to your game. Get ready to bring the holiday spirit to the field while stepping up your performance in style.

"Grinch" Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6

Image via Nike

The cleats feature glossy green studs with a Nike Swoosh on the sides. The uppers are crafted from green fabric, enhanced with extra green overlays. The sides also showcase a black Nike Swoosh that matches the spikes, while the tongue displays red Kobe Bryant branding. Overall, these cleats capture the vibrant color palette that sneaker fans know and love.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat will be released on November 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This festive edition is sure to be a game-changer on the field. Don’t miss out on this holiday release—get ready to make a statement with every step!

Image via Nike