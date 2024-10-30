Release Date Set For The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch"

One of the most well known colorways is coming to the football field.

Nike is unveiling a fresh take on the iconic Kobe 6 "Grinch" with the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat this festive season. Set to release on December 23, these cleats embrace the spirit of Christmas with familiar hues of green apple, black, red, and yellow, reminiscent of the beloved original from 2010. Although official images are still pending, the design is expected to honor its classic roots. The textured green upper will feature bold black Swooshes and vibrant red Kobe logos on the tongues, preserving the iconic aesthetic.

The most notable change is the cleated sole, which enhances traction for football players in need of superior grip and stability on the field. This adaptation ensures durability and support during intense gameplay. Whether you’re a die-hard Kobe fan or simply love a standout look, these cleats promise to add a festive flair to your game this season. The Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat allows you to dominate the field while celebrating the holidays in style.

"Grinch" Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6

Mockup via House of Heat

The cleats have shiny green spikes with a Nike Swoosh on the sides. The uppers are made from green material, complemented by additional green overlays. Additionally, the sides display a black Nike Swoosh that matches the spikes, while the tongue features red Kobe Bryant branding. Overall, these cleats embody the bright color scheme that sneaker enthusiasts recognize and adore.