Classy Air Jordan 11 "Bred Velvet" Receives Official Photos

Female sneakerheads are incredibly excited about this release.

The Air Jordan 11 is a legendary sneaker in the athletic footwear world, influencing style and performance since its debut in 1996. Its sleek design and high-performance features sparked a revolution, captivating sneaker enthusiasts globally. The upcoming "Bred Velvet" colorway adds a fresh twist to this classic silhouette, promising a unique and refined look that will resonate with sneaker fans. Official photos are now available, providing a closer glimpse at this highly anticipated design.

Renowned for its full-length Air cushioning and durable construction, the Air Jordan 11 offers both comfort and support on the court, establishing a new standard for basketball shoes. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the "Bred Velvet" colorway, excited to experience its blend of timeless design and elegance. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to rise, highlighting the enduring appeal of the Air Jordan 11 in sneaker culture. Overall, the Air Jordan 11 remains one of the most celebrated silhouettes. With its iconic Bred colorway and luxurious velvet materials, this pair is set to make a significant impact.

"Bred Velvet" Air Jordan 11

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole combined with a clean white midsole. The upper is crafted from black velvet material, with extra black leather overlays. A red Jumpman logo decorates the heel, while a white "23" logo highlights the black heel tab. Overall, these sneakers are sure to be a favorite. The tidy color scheme with subtle yet eye-catching red details makes it a perfect choice for the Air Jordan 11.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” will be released on November 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike