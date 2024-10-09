Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The first in-hand photos of this release have surfaced.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Bred Velvet” will be released on November 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature a red rubber sole combined with a clean white midsole. The upper is crafted from black velvet material, with extra black leather overlays. A red Jumpman logo decorates the heel, while a white "23" logo embellishes the black heel tab. Overall, these shoes are sure to be a hit. The tidy color scheme with subtle yet eye-catching red accents makes it the perfect choice for the Air Jordan 11.

Renowned for its full-length Air cushioning and durable construction, the Air Jordan 11 provides both comfort and support on the court, setting a new standard for basketball footwear. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the "Bred Velvet" colorway, excited to experience its blend of timeless design and elegance . As the release date approaches, anticipation grows, highlighting the lasting charm of the Air Jordan 11 in sneaker culture. Overall, the Air Jordan 11 remains one of the most prominent Air Jordan silhouettes. With the iconic Bred colorway and luxurious velvet materials, this pair is sure to be a hit.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.