Chicago Meets Los Angeles With New Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA

New on-foot photos have surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, a legendary sneaker in the Jordan lineup and a cornerstone of sneaker culture. Renowned for its classic design and rich history, the upcoming collaboration with Union LA is stirring up significant excitement. Previous partnerships with Union LA have achieved remarkable success, with some models reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the "Chicago/Shadow" colorway merges two classic styles into one striking design, combining the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway.

Union LA branding stands out on the sides, adding a unique touch. This collaboration promises top-notch materials and craftsmanship, staying true to the high standards of both brands. However, the release is expected to be delayed by a couple of months, heightening the anticipation. Sneaker enthusiasts can hardly wait for this drop. With the fusion of iconic colorways and Union LA's creative influence, this pair is set to make waves. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA "Chicago/Shadow" will be one of the most coveted releases of the year.

"Chicago/Shadow" Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole combined with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of a white leather base, highlighted by red and grey leather overlays. Moreover, a dark grey Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, along with a black Wings logo. Finally, like the pairs released in 2018, this shoe includes the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.