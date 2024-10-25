Yet Another Delay: Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow”

Sneakerheads are going to have to wait for 2025's biggest releases.

New photos have surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, an iconic sneaker within the Jordan lineup and a staple in sneaker culture. Beloved for its classic design and rich history, the upcoming collaboration with Union LA is generating significant excitement. Previous collaborations with Union LA have achieved incredible success, with some pairs reselling for thousands of dollars. This time, the new "Chicago/Shadow" colorway combines two classic looks into one stunning design. The "Chicago/Shadow" colorway blends the bold red and white of the Chicago colorway with the sleek black and grey of the Shadow colorway.

Union LA branding is prominently displayed on the sides, adding a distinctive flair. The collaboration promises high-quality materials and craftsmanship, remaining true to the reputation of both brands. However, the release is expected to be delayed by a couple of months, adding to the anticipation. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this drop. With the combination of iconic colorways and Union LA's influence, this pair is sure to be a hit. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA "Chicago/Shadow" is set to become one of the most sought-after releases of the year.

"Chicago/Shadow" Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers showcase a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of a white leather base, accented by red and grey leather overlays. Moreover, a dark grey Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, along with a black Wings logo. Finally, similar to the pairs released in 2018, this shoe includes the Union LA tag above the Swoosh.