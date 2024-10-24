Air Max 180 Features "Joker" Colorway This Holiday Season

No, this pair is not releasing for Halloween.

The Nike Air Max 180 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Joker" colorway. This version showcases a striking blend of colors that pays homage to the iconic comic book character. The shoe features a predominantly black upper, highlighted by vibrant green and purple accents, capturing the essence of the Joker’s playful yet chaotic style. The Air Max 180 is known for its comfortable fit and stylish design. This model includes a visible Air unit in the heel, providing cushioning that supports your every step. The "Joker" colorway adds a unique flair, making it perfect for sneakerheads who appreciate bold aesthetics.

Interestingly, this release is set for later this holiday season, rather than around Halloween, which adds an unexpected twist. The combination of colors and the classic silhouette make the Nike Air Max 180 "Joker" a must-have for collectors and fans alike. As anticipation builds, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see how this colorway stands out. The playful design and heritage of the Air Max 180 make it a great addition to any sneaker rotation. Fans can expect these sneakers to be a hit as they drop later in the year.

"Joker" Nike Air Max 180

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green and blue rubber sole and a clean black midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black base, with matching black overlays and black laces. Further, a white Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, vibrant green laces and green Nike branding is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 "Joker" will be released later this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike