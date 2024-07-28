Nike Air 180 “Concord” Release Date Unveiled

The Nike Air 180 gets the very popular purple look.

The Nike Air 180 is making a splash with its upcoming "Concord" colorway. This classic silhouette shines with a mostly white color scheme, creating a fresh and clean look. Concord purple details add a bold pop, bringing energy to the design. The metallic gold Swoosh on the sides elevates the sneaker's style, adding a touch of luxury. It's a perfect blend of subtlety and flair, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The Air 180’s design ensures both comfort and style, with its iconic air cushioning providing a smooth ride.

Known for its retro charm and modern appeal, the Air 180 fits seamlessly into any collection. The combination of white, purple, and gold offers versatility, making it easy to pair with various outfits. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to an event, this sneaker promises to stand out. Fans of the brand are eagerly anticipating this release and are excited to add the "Concord" colorway to their lineup. With its timeless design and vibrant accents, the Nike Air 180 continues to impress. Get ready to embrace the blend of classic and contemporary with this exciting drop.

"Concord" Nike Air 180

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a concord and black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with cream overlays and white laces. Further, a metallic gold Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more vibrant concord branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air 180 “Concord” will be released on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike