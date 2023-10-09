Nike Dunk Low “Concord” First Look

The Nike Dunk Low, an iconic sneaker with a rich history, is going to drop an exciting "Concord" colorway. This upcoming release blends white and purple hues for a fresh and captivating look. In the "Concord" iteration, the Dunk Low boasts a predominantly white leather upper, delivering a clean and timeless aesthetic. The purple accents adorn the Swoosh logo, laces, outsole, and tongue branding, injecting a bold and vibrant contrast into the design. The Dunk Low's classic silhouette is renowned for its comfort and versatility.

It's a shoe that effortlessly pairs with various outfits, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Concord" colorway pays homage to the Dunk's heritage and celebrates its enduring appeal. With its sleek design and striking purple details, it's a must-have for anyone looking to make a fashion statement. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Dunk Low craze, the Nike Dunk Low "Concord" promises a blend of style and comfort that's hard to resist. Keep an eye out for this release, as it's sure to be a hit in the world of sneakers and streetwear.

"Concord" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with purple leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in purple leather. Purple laces and a purple heel tab complete the design. White Nike branding can be foudn on both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Concord” is releasing on in Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

