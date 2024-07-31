Nike Air Max SNDR “Highlighter Green” Gets Official Images

A second eye-catching colorway.

The Nike Air Max SNDR is making a bold return with its upcoming "Highlighter Green" colorway. Originally released 25 years ago, this classic sneaker is back and ready to turn heads. The vibrant green upper demands attention, creating a striking contrast against the black sole and white midsole. This fresh iteration of the Air Max SNDR blends nostalgia with modern style. The "Highlighter Green" colorway brings a pop of color to the streets, ensuring you stand out. The sleek black sole provides a solid foundation, offering both durability and a touch of sophistication.

The Nike Air Max SNDR continues to showcase its timeless appeal, now with a vibrant twist. Fans of the original release will appreciate the nod to the past, while new enthusiasts will be drawn to its dynamic color scheme. The Air Max SNDR's return in such a lively colorway highlights Nike's commitment to innovation and style. This sneaker is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Keep reading for the release date and get ready to add some highlighter green flair to your collection.

"Highlighter Green" Nike Air Max SNDR

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and also a white midsole, with various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an all-green durable material. Further, reflective details adorn the sides and a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Highlighter Green” will be released on August 6th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike