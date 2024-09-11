Nike Air Max SNDR “Burgundy Crush” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

This silhouette gets another colorway.

The Nike Air Max SNDR will release in a sleek new "Burgundy Crush" colorway, exclusively for women. This upcoming edition features a clean white base, giving the sneaker a crisp and fresh look. Burgundy overlays provide a rich contrast, adding depth and elegance to the design. The "Burgundy Crush" colorway combines a classic color scheme with modern flair, making it perfect for both casual and athletic wear. The white and burgundy tones create a versatile aesthetic that pairs well with a variety of outfits. This women's exclusive release will attract attention for its balance of bold style and everyday wearability.

Built with the comfort and performance that Nike Air Max models are known for, the SNDR offers responsive cushioning and durable support. The lightweight construction makes it ideal for all-day wear. The Nike Air Max SNDR "Burgundy Crush" is a stylish addition to the Air Max lineup, combining a timeless look with a contemporary edge. Fans of the Air Max series and new sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the fresh design and exclusive feel of this release. Keep an eye out for the launch date.

"Burgundy Crush" Nike Air Max SNDR

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, along with a white midsole, which includes various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Additionally, the uppers are made from a durable, white material with burgundy overlays. Furthermore, reflective details adorn the sides, adding a subtle touch of flair, while a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

More Photos

Sols Retriever reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Burgundy Crush” will be released this holiday season. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?