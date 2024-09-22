Nike Air Max SNDR “Night Maroon” Gets Official Images

A new colorway name and a sleek look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Burgundy Crush” will be released this holiday season. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, along with a white midsole, which includes various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Additionally, the uppers are made from a durable, white material with burgundy overlays. Furthermore, reflective details adorn the sides, adding a subtle touch of flair, while a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

Official photos of the Nike Air Max SNDR in the new "Night Maroon" colorway have been revealed, exclusively for women . This upcoming release features a clean white base, offering a crisp and fresh appearance. The rich maroon overlays create a striking contrast, adding depth and sophistication to the overall design. The "Night Maroon" colorway blends classic tones with a modern touch, making it ideal for both casual and athletic wear. The combination of white and maroon provides a versatile look that complements a variety of outfits, making it a standout choice for any wardrobe.

