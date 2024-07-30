Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” New Release Date

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro has been celebrated for its outstanding performance and sleek design. Now, it's making a comeback with the eagerly awaited "Gold Medal" colorway. Originally released in 2009 to celebrate Kobe Bryant's achievements during the 2008 Olympics. This classic silhouette will reappear just as the 2024 Olympics are about to start. With the Olympics just days away, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly preparing to grab a pair of these coveted sneakers. Mark your calendars, as the release is happening one day later than we originally thought.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" is a fitting tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary career and his impact on basketball. As anticipation mounts for the release of this iconic colorway in sync with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are excited to see the return of this timeless silhouette. Get ready for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" to make a grand reappearance and reclaim its place in the sneaker world. This highly anticipated release is now set for one day later than initially expected, adding to the excitement.
"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro
The sneakers showcase a bold mix of red and navy rubber on the sole, paired with a crisp white and cream midsole. The standout "Gold Medal" colorway shines with striking gold accents across the upper. A navy blue Nike Swoosh, outlined in red, adds dynamic contrast to the design. The tongue proudly features Kobe Bryant's iconic logo in gold, enhancing the sneaker's sophisticated touch. The heels are adorned with the number 10, honoring Kobe's jersey number on the National Team.
New Release Date
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
