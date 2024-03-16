Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets New Photos

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is revered for its performance prowess and sleek aesthetic. It's making a comeback with the highly anticipated "Gold Medal" colorway. Released in 2009 to commemorate Kobe Bryant's achievements in the 2008 Olympics, these sneakers are returning for the 2024 Olympics. The "Gold Medal" iteration is renowned for its iconic color scheme, boasting a blend of gold, black, and white hues. It symbolizes victory and excellence on the court. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to get their hands on a pair of these sought-after kicks.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" pays homage to Bryant's illustrious career and his profound impact on the sport of basketball. Also, as anticipation mounts for the release of this iconic colorway coinciding with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are gearing up to witness the resurgence of a legendary silhouette. Get ready to witness the return of a classic as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" takes center stage once again.

"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers feature a bold mix of red and navy rubber on the sole, accompanied by a clean white and cream midsole. Also, the standout "Gold Medal" colorway steals the show, with gold accents dominating the upper. Further, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, delicately outlined in red, provides a striking contrast to the design. Completing the look, the Kobe Bryant logo shines in gold on the tongue. Finally, Nike's upcoming release offers a captivating color palette that pays homage to Kobe Bryant and the spirit of the 2024 Olympics.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

