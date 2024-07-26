Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Officially Revealed

The Olympics are underway and this is the perfect pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a bold combination of red and navy rubber on the sole, complemented by a clean white and cream midsole. Also, the standout "Gold Medal" colorway takes the spotlight with striking gold accents across the upper. Further, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, highlighted with red outlining, adds a dynamic contrast to the design. The tongue proudly displays Kobe Bryant's iconic logo in gold, enhancing the sneaker's sophisticated touch. Additionally, the heels are adorned with the number 10, honoring Kobe's jersey number on the National Team.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" is a fitting tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary career and his impact on basketball . As anticipation mounts for the release of this iconic colorway in sync with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are excited to see the return of this timeless silhouette. Overall, get ready for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" to make a grand reappearance and reclaim its place in the sneaker world.

