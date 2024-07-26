Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Officially Revealed

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro has been celebrated for its outstanding performance and sleek design. Now, it's making a comeback with the eagerly awaited "Gold Medal" colorway. Originally released in 2009 to celebrate Kobe Bryant's achievements during the 2008 Olympics, this classic silhouette is set to reappear just as the 2024 Olympics are about to start. With the Olympics just days away, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly preparing to grab a pair of these coveted sneakers.
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" is a fitting tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary career and his impact on basketball. As anticipation mounts for the release of this iconic colorway in sync with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are excited to see the return of this timeless silhouette. Overall, get ready for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" to make a grand reappearance and reclaim its place in the sneaker world.
"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro
The sneakers feature a bold combination of red and navy rubber on the sole, complemented by a clean white and cream midsole. Also, the standout "Gold Medal" colorway takes the spotlight with striking gold accents across the upper. Further, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, highlighted with red outlining, adds a dynamic contrast to the design. The tongue proudly displays Kobe Bryant's iconic logo in gold, enhancing the sneaker's sophisticated touch. Additionally, the heels are adorned with the number 10, honoring Kobe's jersey number on the National Team.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.
