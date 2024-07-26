Air Jordan 5 “Metallic Gold” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

This pair certainly makes a statement.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Metallic Gold” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The combination of vibrant gold and subtle orange details creates a bold statement, perfect for those looking to make an impression. This women’s exclusive not only stands out in aesthetics but also in functionality, offering the comfort and support the Air Jordan line is celebrated for. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, drawn by its eye-catching design and the prestige of the Air Jordan brand. Keep an eye out for the launch, as the Air Jordan 5 "Metallic Gold" is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection . Don’t miss your chance to shine with this dazzling pair.

