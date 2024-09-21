Air Jordan 5 “Earth” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 is set to release in the upcoming "Earth" colorway, a women’s exclusive. This new edition features a rich combination of mostly brown tones, giving the sneaker an earthy and grounded look. The brown upper is complemented by a sail midsole, adding a clean contrast to the design. Metallic gold accents provide a touch of elegance and shine, elevating the overall aesthetic. The Air Jordan 5 has always been known for its bold silhouette and premium materials. This "Earth" colorway adds a fresh and stylish twist to the classic model.

The combination of brown and sail with metallic gold detailing makes the sneaker stand out, while still being versatile enough for everyday wear. As a women’s exclusive, this release offers a unique take on the iconic Air Jordan 5. The earthy tones and luxurious accents make it perfect for sneakerheads looking for a balance of style and sophistication. With its timeless design and fresh colorway, the Air Jordan 5 "Earth" is expected to be a hit when it drops. Fans should keep an eye on this release, as it brings a new, refined look to a beloved Jordan model.

"Earth" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent metallic gold rubber sole with earth brown rubber as well. A sail midsole is next, with brown teeth featuring white speckles. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of brown leather, with matching overlays. Further, metallic gold netting is on the sides. More metallic gold details include the branding and lace locks.