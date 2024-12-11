Muslin and Metallic Gold Transform the Air Jordan 5 "Earth"

An earthy women's exclusive Jordan 5.

Jordan Brand is set to release the Air Jordan 5 in a striking "Earth" colorway. This women’s exclusive pairs elegance with versatility, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup. The sneaker features a premium muslin off-white upper, providing a clean and sophisticated base. Metallic Gold accents shine on the tongue and midsole, delivering a luxurious touch. Further, adding depth, rich “Earth” brown tones highlight the liner, heel, and portions of the midsole. This warm contrast balances the sleek design beautifully. The translucent lace lock, finished with a subtle texture, offers a jewel-like detail that elevates the overall aesthetic.

Classic Air Jordan 5 elements, such as the translucent mesh panels and signature shark-tooth design on the midsole, remain intact. The combination of earthy tones and metallic finishes creates a harmonious blend of modern and timeless styles. Also, a cream-colored outsole adds a vintage feel to complete the design. Scheduled for release in 2025, this pair will retail for $200 and will only be available in women’s sizing. Whether for performance or fashion, the Air Jordan 5 "Earth" perfectly balances luxury and versatility, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

"Earth" Air Jordan 5

