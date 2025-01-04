Air Jordan 5 “Earth” Drops Later This January

Air-Jordan-5-Earth-Metallic-Gold-DD9336-200-Release-Info
Image via Shop Nice Kicks
A women’s-exclusive colorway blending earthy tones and metallic accents arrives just in time for the new year.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 5 "Earth" has surfaced, showcasing Jordan Brand’s latest women’s exclusive release. This elegant colorway combines premium materials with versatile tones, making it a standout in the Air Jordan lineup. The muslin off-white upper provides a clean and refined base, while Metallic Gold accents on the tongue and midsole add a touch of luxury. Rich “Earth” brown tones accentuate the liner, heel, and parts of the midsole, creating a warm and balanced contrast. A translucent lace lock, finished with a textured design, enhances the shoe’s sophisticated aesthetic.

Retaining classic Air Jordan 5 elements, the design features translucent mesh panels and the iconic shark-tooth detail on the midsole. The cream-colored outsole brings a vintage-inspired vibe, complementing the overall look. The fusion of earthy tones with metallic highlights creates a harmonious blend of timeless and modern appeal. Set to release in 2025 at a retail price of $200, this exclusive sneaker is sure to attract attention from collectors and enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 5 "Earth" promises to deliver both style and versatility, cementing its place as one of the standout releases of the year.

"Earth" Air Jordan 5

Image via Shop Nice Kicks

The sneakers boast a cream translucent rubber outsole paired with a dark brown midsole featuring metallic gold fighter jet-inspired details. The uppers are crafted from off-white nubuck, complemented by tonal overlays for a cohesive look. Transparent netting on the sides adds texture, while crisp white laces enhance the clean aesthetic. Vibrant gold and brown accents adorn the Jordan logos on the tongues, with additional brown branding showcased on the heels, tying the design together.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Earth” is releasing on January 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. The detailed look highlights its premium materials. The earthy tones add versatility to the design. Sneaker enthusiasts are already gearing up for this women’s-exclusive release.

