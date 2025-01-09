Air Jordan 5 “Earth” Receives Official Images

An earthy, women's exclusive Air Jordan 5.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 5 "Earth" are now available, showcasing Jordan Brand’s upcoming women’s exclusive release. This refined colorway combines premium materials and versatile tones, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan collection. The muslin off-white upper offers a clean foundation, while Metallic Gold accents on the tongue and midsole bring a luxurious touch. Rich “Earth” brown hues highlight the liner, heel, and parts of the midsole, creating a warm and balanced contrast. A translucent lace lock with a textured finish completes the sophisticated design.

Classic Air Jordan 5 features, like the translucent mesh panels and shark-tooth detail on the midsole, remain intact, keeping the design rooted in tradition. Also, the cream-colored outsole adds a vintage feel, perfectly complementing the earthy tones. The blend of natural shades with metallic highlights achieves a harmonious mix of timeless and contemporary aesthetics. With its release set for early 2025 at a retail price of $200, this pair will captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike. The Air Jordan 5 "Earth" promises a unique combination of elegance and versatility, securing its place as a must-have for the year.

"Earth" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a cream translucent rubber outsole that pairs seamlessly with a dark brown midsole, highlighted by metallic gold fighter jet-inspired accents. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from off-white nubuck, complemented by tonal overlays to create a cohesive and polished look. Furthermore, transparent netting on the sides adds subtle texture, while crisp white laces enhance the clean and refined aesthetic. Vibrant gold and brown accents embellish the Jordan logos on the tongues, while additional brown branding on the heels ties the entire design together effortlessly.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Earth” is releasing on January 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. The detailed look highlights its premium materials. The earthy tones add versatility to the design. Sneaker enthusiasts are already gearing up for this women’s-exclusive release.

Image via Nike