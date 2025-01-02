New Images Reveal The Air Jordan 5 "Year Of The Snake" Details

Air-Jordan-5-Year-of-the-Snake-HF3183-001-Release-Info
Image via @sneakersbar_
Metallic details really make this pair.

The Air Jordan 5 "Year of the Snake" showcases a refined aesthetic with new detailed photos revealing its intricate design. This colorway honors the Chinese Zodiac, blending cultural significance with a sleek look. The light bone nubuck upper provides a fresh and modern base, while tonal cream overlays add depth and subtle sophistication. The standout feature is the snakeskin-inspired textures on the Jumpman hangtag, offering a bold nod to the Year of the Snake. Premium materials elevate the design, complemented by translucent lace locks and netting that stay true to the classic Air Jordan 5 silhouette.

The updated photos highlight the thoughtful blend of tradition and contemporary style. Neutral tones dominate the design, ensuring versatile wearability. Metallic accents on the midsole add a luxurious pop of color, while the semi-translucent outsole brings a modern finish. This release perfectly balances cultural storytelling with Jordan Brand's timeless craftsmanship. Collectors and fans of the Air Jordan 5 will find this design captivating and meaningful. The "Year of the Snake" colorway injects fresh energy into the lineup, combining heritage and innovation to make a lasting impression. Overall, this pair is destined to become a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers showcase an icy blue rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole, accented by iridescent fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from white nubuck, complemented by subtle grey overlays. Further, transparent netting decorates the sides, enhancing the classic design. Additionally, crisp white laces add to the sleek aesthetic. Finally, completing the look, the pair features a snakeskin-textured Jordan hangtag and a Nike hangtag near the tongue for a unique touch.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” will be released early on in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

