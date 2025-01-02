Kobe Bryant's Legacy Lives On With "Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

This pair is set to drop in 7 days.

Official photos of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" have been released, sparking excitement among sneaker fans. This highly anticipated release features a captivating eggplant colorway with a deep purple upper. A golden mamba design wraps around the shoe, adding a bold and elegant touch. The vibrant purple base injects energy into the design, while the gold accents elevate its aesthetic. Black details, including the Swoosh and laces, provide sharp contrast and a balanced finish. This "Year of the Mamba" edition pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's legendary "Black Mamba" persona.

Built for performance, the Kobe 5 Protro combines lightweight construction with responsive cushioning, making it ideal for both basketball and everyday wear. The intricate design and striking colorway highlight Nike’s attention to detail, ensuring this pair stands out on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe Bryant supporters are eagerly awaiting its release. The storytelling, coupled with the unique blend of colors, makes this a must-have addition for collectors and fans alike. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting release draws closer.

"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent blue rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole. Also, the uppers showcase a combination of black and deep eggplant hues, highlighted by a gold mamba pattern throughout. Further, a bold black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, with Kobe's iconic Mamba logo in gold prominently displayed on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on January 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. This highly anticipated drop celebrates Kobe Bryant’s legacy with its stunning eggplant and gold design. Fans are eagerly marking their calendars.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike