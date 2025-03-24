Loren LoRosa Moves Onto iHeartMedia Show In The Midst Of Jess Hilarious Drama

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Loren Lorosa attends the Swisher Sweets Awards Cardi B With The 2019 "Spark Award" at The London West Hollywood on April 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Loren LoRosa previously confronted Jess Hilarious about her "The Breakfast Club" comments, trying to reach an understanding.

The Breakfast Club is going through some interesting personnel tensions right now, but its hosts Charlamange Tha God, Jess Hilarious, DJ Envy, and Loren LoRosa have other entertainment ventures to nurture as well. Per a press release from iHeartMedia and Charlamagne's Black Effect Podcast Network, LoRosa teamed up with them to host a new daily pop culture podcast titled The Latest. It will reportedly premiere on Monday, March 31 on the iHeart Radio app and wherever you find your podcasts. The new program will cover everything of relevance in pop culture, whether that relates to music, visual media, viral moments, and general trends in the culture.

"Pop culture moves fast and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, straight-forward and most importantly an informed take on what's happening every single day," Loren LoRosa stated about this exciting new move. "Whether you're a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front row seat to the conversation and what’s happening." This follows up her confrontation with her fellow female Breakfast Club cohost after Jess Hilarious blasted the lack of support regarding the other host's treatment of Jess.

Jess Hilarious & The Breakfast Club

For those unaware, Jess Hilarious recently ranted about The Breakfast Club in an Instagram Live session, expressing frustration with how the other cohosts allegedly pushed her out or downplayed her. This follows a lot of conversation about social media criticism as well. One of the big factors here is how Jess felt like they blindsided her by keeping Loren LoRosa on the show, as she initially replaced the comedian while she was on maternity leave. However, she also made it clear that her issues are not with LoRosa herself, although her statements still led to scrutiny.

"I can understand some of where you was coming from, but bro, part of that Live I thought was crazy," Loren LoRosa told Jess Hilarious on The Breakfast Club. "I heard a lot that you didn't say to me in person." It's unclear whether this new iHeartMedia venture will affect the radio show's lineup. Either way, it's great to see LoRosa expand into new media territory as she, Charlamagne, and Envy assure Jess that they appreciate her.

