Drake Trolls Jess Hilarious Over Changing Her Mind On "$$$4U" With Comical Finsta Post

BY Zachary Horvath 828 Views
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
"The Breakfast Club" has been anti-Drake for some time, so when Jess Hilarious did have opinion altered, The Boy ran with it.

The Breakfast Club liking Drake is comparable to mixing oil and water. But one of the hosts, Jess Hilarious, broke the platform's character for a moment. Maybe outside of Joe Budden, the New York City radio show is the staunchest critic of The Boy. Well, let's tweak that just a bit. Charlamagne tha God is up there with the rapper turned podcaster. He could barely stomach $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the collaboration album between Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR. "I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all. I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B," he said.

He also had to throw in the fact that Drake didn't even bother stepping to Kendrick Lamar. "I didn't think that it was gonna be any smoke on the album 'cause I know Drake don't want none." But while his review did dominate the headlines, Jess Hilarious was also not able to get into the record either. However, her take was even more unfair. When asked if she had heard the album she said, "I didn't. Yesterday was my birthday. The last thing I was thinking about was Drizzy."

When Did Drake Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U?

But just before that, Jess was dissing the album before even digesting the material. "It don't even hit like old Drake." Hilariously though, after actually listening to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and making her return to the studio, Jess admitted, "It was cool." She also walked back her comment about him not making music "for the girls" anymore. Overall, it's quite the contradictory opinion and Drake wasted no time teasing her and The Breakfast Club over it.

Hopping on his Finsta account "plottttwistttttt," he stitched the two clips together to expose Jess for coming around to the album. "$$$WAY," he captioned the post. Fans got a good laugh out of it, adding, "Back Pedaling faster than Primetime….😂😂😂😂😂😂" "Did you listen to it" "no" Ok," another quips. Overall, it's another positive review for Drake and PND, who have unsurprisingly left a lot of folks mixed on their record. The February 14 release has created some fan favorites though such as "NOKIA," GIMME A HUG," "CN TOWER," and others.

